Houston 11, Seattle 1

August 15, 2020 12:37 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 6 1 4 9
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .293
Moore rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .278
Lewis cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .333
Smith cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Seager 3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .297
Odom c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nola c-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Lopes dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .278
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203
White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .113
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 11 9 11 8 9
Springer cf 2 3 1 0 2 0 .200
Reddick rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .309
Stubbs lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 1 0 2 .175
Bregman 3b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .257
Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 4 0 1 .250
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .267
Correa ss 2 1 0 1 1 0 .324
a-Straw ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Tucker lf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .200
Maldonado c 2 1 1 2 1 1 .222
b-Garneau ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Seattle 100 000 000_1 6 3
Houston 910 010 00x_11 9 0

a-popped out for Correa in the 6th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 6th.

E_Nola (2), Lewis (2), Crawford (3). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_White (3), Maldonado (2), Reddick (6). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off Cortes Jr.; Gurriel (4), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Seager (19), Bregman (14), Alvarez 4 (4), Gurriel (8), Maldonado 2 (14), Reddick (7), Correa (9). SB_Moore (5). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Lopes, Nola, Crawford); Houston 4 (Tucker, Gurriel, Toro). RISP_Seattle 0 for 4; Houston 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Correa 2, Stubbs. GIDP_Long Jr., Gordon, Moore, Alvarez.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Crawford, White); Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr., L, 0-1 1-3 5 8 7 2 1 41 15.26
Shaw 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 1 51 18.00
Ramirez 3 1 1 1 3 4 62 3.60
Lail 3 0 0 0 1 3 43 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 1-2 6 4 1 1 3 5 95 1.90
Bailey 2 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.45
Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Nola), Ramirez (Alvarez). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:10.

