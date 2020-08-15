Houston 11, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|4
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Moore rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Lewis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Smith cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nola c-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Lopes dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.113
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|9
|11
|8
|9
|
|Springer cf
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Stubbs lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.175
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.257
|Toro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|a-Straw ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Tucker lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.222
|b-Garneau ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|3
|Houston
|910
|010
|00x_11
|9
|0
a-popped out for Correa in the 6th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 6th.
E_Nola (2), Lewis (2), Crawford (3). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_White (3), Maldonado (2), Reddick (6). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Alvarez (1), off Cortes Jr.; Gurriel (4), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Seager (19), Bregman (14), Alvarez 4 (4), Gurriel (8), Maldonado 2 (14), Reddick (7), Correa (9). SB_Moore (5). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Lopes, Nola, Crawford); Houston 4 (Tucker, Gurriel, Toro). RISP_Seattle 0 for 4; Houston 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Correa 2, Stubbs. GIDP_Long Jr., Gordon, Moore, Alvarez.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Crawford, White); Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr., L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|5
|8
|7
|2
|1
|41
|15.26
|Shaw
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|51
|18.00
|Ramirez
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|62
|3.60
|Lail
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 1-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|95
|1.90
|Bailey
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.45
|Sneed
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Nola), Ramirez (Alvarez). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:10.
