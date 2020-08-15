Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 11, Seattle 1

August 15, 2020 12:37 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 6 1 Totals 33 11 9 11
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 2 3 1 0
Moore rf 3 1 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 3 1
Lewis cf 1 0 0 0 Stubbs lf 1 0 0 0
Smith cf 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 1
Seager 3b 2 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 1
Odom c 1 0 0 0 Toro 3b 1 0 0 0
Nola c-3b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 4
Lopes dh 3 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 1 0 1
White 1b 4 0 1 0 a-Straw ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf-rf 3 1 0 0
Maldonado c 2 1 1 2
b-Garneau ph-c 1 0 0 0
Seattle 100 000 000 1
Houston 910 010 00x 11

E_Nola (2), Lewis (2), Crawford (3). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_White (3), Maldonado (2), Reddick (6). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Alvarez (1), Gurriel (4). SB_Moore (5). SF_Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Cortes Jr., L, 0-1 1-3 5 8 7 2 1
Shaw 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 1
Ramirez 3 1 1 1 3 4
Lail 3 0 0 0 1 3
Houston
Valdez, W, 1-2 6 4 1 1 3 5
Bailey 2 1 0 0 1 3
Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Valdez (Nola), Ramirez (Alvarez). WP_Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_3:10.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts