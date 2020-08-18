Listen Live Sports

Houston 2, Colorado 1

August 18, 2020 12:13 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 5 7
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .309
Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .326
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .437
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278
McMahon 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Dahl dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .189
a-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 7 2 2 6
Springer rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Toro dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .129
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291
Correa ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .304
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Tucker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .135
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Colorado 001 000 000_1 2 1
Houston 200 000 00x_2 7 1

a-pinch hit for Dahl in the 8th. b-flied out for Wolters in the 8th.

E_Murphy (2), Garneau (2). LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 7. 2B_Correa (5), Bregman (8). HR_Story (7), off Bielak. RBIs_Story (15), Correa 2 (11). SB_Hampson (3). S_Garneau.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Dahl); Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Bregman). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.

GIDP_Arenado, Garneau.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 2-1 6 7 2 2 0 5 95 2.56
Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 6.14
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.93
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bielak, W, 3-0 6 1 1 1 4 4 87 1.69
Raley, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.08
James, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 11.17
Taylor, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.54

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:50. A_0 (41,168).

