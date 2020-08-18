Houston 2, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 2 1 5 7 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .309 Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .326 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .437 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278 McMahon 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Dahl dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .189 a-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 7 2 2 6 Springer rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Toro dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .129 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291 Correa ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .304 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Tucker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .135 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Colorado 001 000 000_1 2 1 Houston 200 000 00x_2 7 1

a-pinch hit for Dahl in the 8th. b-flied out for Wolters in the 8th.

E_Murphy (2), Garneau (2). LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 7. 2B_Correa (5), Bregman (8). HR_Story (7), off Bielak. RBIs_Story (15), Correa 2 (11). SB_Hampson (3). S_Garneau.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Dahl); Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Bregman). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.

GIDP_Arenado, Garneau.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 2-1 6 7 2 2 0 5 95 2.56 Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 6.14 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.93

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bielak, W, 3-0 6 1 1 1 4 4 87 1.69 Raley, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.08 James, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 11.17 Taylor, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.54

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:50. A_0 (41,168).

