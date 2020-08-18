Houston 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|5
|7
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.309
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.326
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.437
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Dahl dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|a-Kemp ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Toro dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.135
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000_1
|2
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|00x_2
|7
|1
a-pinch hit for Dahl in the 8th. b-flied out for Wolters in the 8th.
E_Murphy (2), Garneau (2). LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 7. 2B_Correa (5), Bregman (8). HR_Story (7), off Bielak. RBIs_Story (15), Correa 2 (11). SB_Hampson (3). S_Garneau.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Dahl); Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Bregman). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.
GIDP_Arenado, Garneau.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy); Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-1
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|95
|2.56
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|6.14
|Hoffman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.93
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak, W, 3-0
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|87
|1.69
|Raley, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.08
|James, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|11.17
|Taylor, S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.54
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:50. A_0 (41,168).
