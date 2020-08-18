Houston 2, Colorado 1

Colorado Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 4 1 Totals 33 2 5 2 Hampson 2b 5 0 1 0 Straw cf 5 0 2 1 Story ss 5 1 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Murphy dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf 3 0 0 1 Tapia lf 4 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 1b 4 0 0 0 Toro dh 3 1 0 0 Hilliard cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Owings cf 0 0 0 0 Correa ph 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Mayfield ss 3 0 0 0 Stubbs ph 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 000 000 10 — 1 Houston 000 000 000 11 — 2

DP_Colorado 1, Houston 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Houston 6. SB_Straw (4). SF_Tucker (1). S_Wolters (2), Stubbs (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela 8 3 0 0 0 6 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Almonte BS,1-2 1 1 1 0 0 1 Díaz L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0

Houston Greinke 8 3 0 0 0 7 Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly 1 1 1 0 1 2 Scrubb W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Senzatela (Toro).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:03.

