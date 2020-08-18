Houston 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Hampson 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Story ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stubbs ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|10
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|11
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 1, Houston 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Houston 6. SB_Straw (4). SF_Tucker (1). S_Wolters (2), Stubbs (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Scrubb W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Senzatela (Toro).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:03.
