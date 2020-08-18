Listen Live Sports

Houston 2, Colorado 1

August 18, 2020 12:13 am
 
Colorado Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 Springer rf 3 0 1 0
Story ss 3 1 1 1 Toro dh 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 2
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 0 0 0 Tucker lf 3 0 1 0
Dahl dh 2 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0
a-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0
Butera c 0 0 0 0
Colorado 001 000 000 1
Houston 200 000 00x 2

E_Murphy (2), Garneau (2). DP_Colorado 1, Houston 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Houston 7. 2B_Correa (5), Bregman (8). HR_Story (7). SB_Hampson (3). S_Garneau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland, L, 2-1 6 7 2 2 0 5
Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 1
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Bielak, W, 3-0 6 1 1 1 4 4
Raley, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
James, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:50. A_0 (41,168).

