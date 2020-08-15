Houston 2, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|3
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|a-Lopes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|White 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.123
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|1
|4
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010_1
|3
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|00x_2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 2, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (7), Gurriel (6), Bregman (7). HR_White (2), off Raley; Gurriel (5), off Margevicius. RBIs_White (6), Altuve (10), Gurriel (9). CS_Moore (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Long Jr., Nola); Houston 3 (Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach, Altuve. GIDP_Vogelbach.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Tucker, Gurriel, Tucker; Gurriel, Correa).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius, L, 0-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|94
|3.14
|Magill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.42
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 2-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|88
|2.91
|James, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|12.00
|Raley, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|Pressly, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7.71
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:30.
