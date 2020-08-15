Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 2, Seattle 1

August 15, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 3 1 3 9
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .282
Moore lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316
Seager 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .303
Nola c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .114
a-Lopes ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
White 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .123
Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 1 4
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .282
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .181
Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Seattle 000 000 010_1 3 0
Houston 010 100 00x_2 6 0

a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 2, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (7), Gurriel (6), Bregman (7). HR_White (2), off Raley; Gurriel (5), off Margevicius. RBIs_White (6), Altuve (10), Gurriel (9). CS_Moore (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Long Jr., Nola); Houston 3 (Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach, Altuve. GIDP_Vogelbach.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Tucker, Gurriel, Tucker; Gurriel, Correa).

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius, L, 0-1 6 4 2 2 0 3 94 3.14
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 1.42
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 3 5 88 2.91
James, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 12.00
Raley, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.00
Pressly, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 7.71

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:30.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day