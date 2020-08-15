Listen Live Sports

Houston 2, Seattle 1

August 15, 2020 9:56 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 3 1 Totals 30 2 6 2
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Moore lf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0
Seager 3b 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0
Nola c 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 1
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
a-Lopes ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 1
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf 3 0 0 0
White 1b 2 1 1 1 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Smith rf 3 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 010 1
Houston 010 100 00x 2

DP_Seattle 0, Houston 2. LOB_Seattle 2, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (7), Gurriel (6), Bregman (7). HR_White (2), Gurriel (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius, L, 0-1 6 4 2 2 0 3
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 1
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 1 0
Houston
Javier, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 3 5
James, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Raley, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pressly, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:30.

