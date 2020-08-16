Houston 3, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 6 12 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Moore rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .267 Lewis cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .325 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .109 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 White 1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .120 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Odom c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .143 Nola ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .273

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 1 9 Springer cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .193 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .184 Tucker lf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .195 Toro dh 3 1 0 0 0 1 .148 Maldonado c 3 0 2 1 0 1 .235

Seattle 002 000 000_2 4 1 Houston 010 100 001_3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Odom in the 7th.

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moore (5). HR_Tucker (2), off Swanson. RBIs_Odom (1), Lewis (15), Springer (13), Maldonado (15), Tucker (10). SB_White (1), Maldonado (1). CS_Moore (3), White (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Seager, Lopes 2); Houston 3 (Correa, Reddick 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager, Toro.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield 6 6 2 1 1 4 89 4.12 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 7.04 Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.75 Swanson L,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 15.19

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr. 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 7 97 5.47 Scrubb 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 0.00 Paredes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.69 Pressly W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.35

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-0, Paredes 1-0, Taylor 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (White).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:56.

