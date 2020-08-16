Houston 3, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|6
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.109
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|White 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.120
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Odom c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Nola ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|9
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.193
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Tucker lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000_2
|4
|1
|Houston
|010
|100
|001_3
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Odom in the 7th.
E_Gordon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moore (5). HR_Tucker (2), off Swanson. RBIs_Odom (1), Lewis (15), Springer (13), Maldonado (15), Tucker (10). SB_White (1), Maldonado (1). CS_Moore (3), White (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Seager, Lopes 2); Houston 3 (Correa, Reddick 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Seager, Toro.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|6
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|89
|4.12
|Altavilla
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|7.04
|Gerber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Swanson L,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|15.19
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|97
|5.47
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|0.00
|Paredes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|1.69
|Pressly W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.35
Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-0, Paredes 1-0, Taylor 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (White).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:56.
