...

Houston 3, Seattle 2

August 16, 2020 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 6 12
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Moore rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .267
Lewis cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .325
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .109
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
White 1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .120
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Odom c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .143
Nola ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 9
Springer cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .193
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .184
Tucker lf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .195
Toro dh 3 1 0 0 0 1 .148
Maldonado c 3 0 2 1 0 1 .235
Seattle 002 000 000_2 4 1
Houston 010 100 001_3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Odom in the 7th.

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moore (5). HR_Tucker (2), off Swanson. RBIs_Odom (1), Lewis (15), Springer (13), Maldonado (15), Tucker (10). SB_White (1), Maldonado (1). CS_Moore (3), White (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Seager, Lopes 2); Houston 3 (Correa, Reddick 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager, Toro.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield 6 6 2 1 1 4 89 4.12
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 7.04
Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.75
Swanson L,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 15.19
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 7 97 5.47
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 0.00
Paredes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.69
Pressly W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.35

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-0, Paredes 1-0, Taylor 1-0. HBP_McCullers Jr. (White).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:56.

