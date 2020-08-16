Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Seattle 2

August 16, 2020 5:24 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 33 3 7 3
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 3 0 1 1
Moore rf 2 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Lewis cf 4 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
White 1b 2 1 0 0 Tucker lf 4 2 1 1
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 Toro dh 3 1 0 0
Odom c 2 1 1 1 Maldonado c 3 0 2 1
Nola ph-c 1 0 0 0
Seattle 002 000 000 2
Houston 010 100 001 3

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 6. 2B_Moore (5). HR_Tucker (2). SB_White (1), Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 6 6 2 1 1 4
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 3
Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson L,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 7
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 2 1
Paredes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Scrubb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_McCullers Jr. (White).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:56.

