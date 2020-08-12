Houston 5, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|9
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Ruf ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.135
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Dubón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|6
|7
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.209
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|014
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Dickerson in the 7th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Houston 8. 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Maldonado (2), off Baragar. RBIs_Dickerson (5), Bregman (13), Maldonado 3 (12). CS_Straw (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Flores, Ruf); Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Houston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|55
|0.00
|S.Anderson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.32
|Rodríguez BS,0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|47
|3.86
|Baragar L,2-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|23
|11.25
|Selman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.29
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.32
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|94
|2.53
|Raley H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_S.Anderson 3-0, Baragar 2-0, Raley 2-0. WP_Baragar, Greinke(2).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:25.
