Houston 5, San Francisco 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 1 9 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .314 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .271 Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .135 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .212 Dubón 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 4 6 7 Springer dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .188 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .250 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .209 Toro 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .174 Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .209 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .152

San Francisco 100 000 000_1 7 0 Houston 000 014 00x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Dickerson in the 7th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Houston 8. 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Maldonado (2), off Baragar. RBIs_Dickerson (5), Bregman (13), Maldonado 3 (12). CS_Straw (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Flores, Ruf); Houston 3 (Springer, Gurriel). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Houston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 1 2-3 0 0 0 4 2 55 0.00 S.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.32 Rodríguez BS,0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 1 47 3.86 Baragar L,2-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 23 11.25 Selman 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 1.29 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.32

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke W,1-0 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 7 94 2.53 Raley H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_S.Anderson 3-0, Baragar 2-0, Raley 2-0. WP_Baragar, Greinke(2).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:25.

