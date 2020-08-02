Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|11
|6
|8
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|.182
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Bregman 3b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Straw pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.438
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Tucker lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Correa ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|6
|5
|11
|14
|
|Fletcher ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.188
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.108
|Hermosillo lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Goodwin cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.143
|Walsh pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Houston
|020
|000
|101
|11_6
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|000
|10_5
|6
|0
a-singled for Mayfield in the 8th. b-flied out for Garneau in the 8th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th. 2-ran for Pujols in the 10th.
LOB_Houston 13, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (1), Brantley (4), Rendon (1). HR_Bregman (2), off Middleton; Pujols (2), off James. RBIs_Garneau (2), Springer (7), Bregman 2 (7), Reddick (4), Stubbs (1), Pujols 4 (5), Hermosillo (2). SB_Fletcher (2), Hermosillo (1). SF_Stubbs.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Altuve, Tucker 2, Bregman 2); Los Angeles 9 (Goodwin 2, Thaiss 2, Pujols, Rengifo). RISP_Houston 2 for 17; Los Angeles 2 for 16.
Runners moved up_Correa, Stassi, Fletcher. GIDP_Tucker.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Thaiss, Fletcher).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|James
|3
|
|1
|4
|4
|6
|4
|72
|10.50
|Valdez
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|8
|86
|2.53
|Scrubb
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0.00
|Taylor W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|1
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|50
|10.80
|J.Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|0.00
|Bedrosian H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.08
|Milner H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|Middleton H,1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|4.91
|Mayers H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|9.00
|Buttrey BS,0-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|7.20
|Barnes L,0-2
|2
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 1-0, Taylor 3-0, J.Rodriguez 3-0, Bedrosian 1-0, Milner 2-0, Mayers 1-0, Buttrey 1-0. IBB_off Scrubb (Pujols), off Taylor (Rendon). WP_James, Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_4:37.
