Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 11 6 8 9 Springer cf 4 1 1 1 2 3 .182 Altuve 2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Bregman 3b 6 1 2 2 0 0 .211 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 2 0 .294 Straw pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .250 Brantley dh 4 1 3 0 1 1 .438 Reddick rf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .250 Tucker lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Mayfield ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Correa ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Garneau c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Stubbs c 0 0 0 1 0 0 1.000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 6 5 11 14 Fletcher ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .368 Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 1 3 .188 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .200 Upton lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .108 Hermosillo lf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Goodwin cf 5 1 0 0 1 1 .333 Pujols dh 4 1 1 4 1 2 .143 Walsh pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ward rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .217 Stassi c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Thaiss 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .200

Houston 020 000 101 11_6 11 0 Los Angeles 004 000 000 10_5 6 0

a-singled for Mayfield in the 8th. b-flied out for Garneau in the 8th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th. 2-ran for Pujols in the 10th.

LOB_Houston 13, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (1), Brantley (4), Rendon (1). HR_Bregman (2), off Middleton; Pujols (2), off James. RBIs_Garneau (2), Springer (7), Bregman 2 (7), Reddick (4), Stubbs (1), Pujols 4 (5), Hermosillo (2). SB_Fletcher (2), Hermosillo (1). SF_Stubbs.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Altuve, Tucker 2, Bregman 2); Los Angeles 9 (Goodwin 2, Thaiss 2, Pujols, Rengifo). RISP_Houston 2 for 17; Los Angeles 2 for 16.

Runners moved up_Correa, Stassi, Fletcher. GIDP_Tucker.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Thaiss, Fletcher).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA James 3 1 4 4 6 4 72 10.50 Valdez 6 1-3 5 1 0 1 8 86 2.53 Scrubb 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 7 0.00 Taylor W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani 1 2-3 0 2 2 5 3 50 10.80 J.Rodriguez 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 39 0.00 Bedrosian H,1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 21 2.08 Milner H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86 Middleton H,1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 24 4.91 Mayers H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 9.00 Buttrey BS,0-3 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 22 7.20 Barnes L,0-2 2 1 2 0 0 2 25 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 1-0, Taylor 3-0, J.Rodriguez 3-0, Bedrosian 1-0, Milner 2-0, Mayers 1-0, Buttrey 1-0. IBB_off Scrubb (Pujols), off Taylor (Rendon). WP_James, Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_4:37.

