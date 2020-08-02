Listen Live Sports

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

August 2, 2020 9:08 pm
 
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 6 11 6 Totals 39 5 6 5
Springer cf 4 1 1 1 Fletcher ss 5 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 6 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 6 1 2 2 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 0 0
Straw pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Hermosillo lf 1 0 1 1
Brantley dh 4 1 3 0 Goodwin cf 5 1 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 1 1 Pujols dh 4 1 1 4
Tucker lf 5 1 0 0 Walsh pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Mayfield ss 3 0 1 0 Ward rf 3 0 0 0
Correa ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Stassi c 5 0 1 0
Garneau c 2 0 1 1 Thaiss 1b 4 0 1 0
Toro ph 1 0 0 0
Stubbs c 0 0 0 1
Houston 020 000 101 11 6
Los Angeles 004 000 000 10 5

DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 13, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (1), Brantley (4), Rendon (1). HR_Bregman (2), Pujols (2). SB_Fletcher (2), Hermosillo (1). SF_Stubbs (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
James 3 1 4 4 6 4
Valdez 6 1-3 5 1 0 1 8
Scrubb 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Taylor W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Los Angeles
Ohtani 1 2-3 0 2 2 5 3
J.Rodriguez 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian H,1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Milner H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Middleton H,1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Mayers H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey BS,0-3 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Barnes L,0-2 2 1 2 0 0 2

Mayers pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_James, Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_4:37.

