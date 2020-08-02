Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|39
|5
|6
|5
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fletcher ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Straw pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hermosillo lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Goodwin cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Tucker lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Walsh pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Houston
|020
|000
|101
|11
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|000
|10
|—
|5
DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 13, Los Angeles 14. 2B_Gurriel (1), Brantley (4), Rendon (1). HR_Bregman (2), Pujols (2). SB_Fletcher (2), Hermosillo (1). SF_Stubbs (1).
|Houston
|James
|3
|
|1
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Valdez
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Scrubb
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani
|1
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|J.Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bedrosian H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Milner H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton H,1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mayers H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buttrey BS,0-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes L,0-2
|2
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
Mayers pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_James, Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_4:37.
