Houston 6, Oakland 3

August 29, 2020 3:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 6 3 1 10
Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .235
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Chapman ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Canha dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .169
Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Heim c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Machín 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .136
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 6 11 6 3 8
Springer cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .209
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .211
Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .288
Gurriel 1b 2 1 0 1 1 1 .292
Tucker lf 4 0 1 3 0 1 .272
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Maldonado c 2 2 2 0 1 0 .260
Oakland 100 110 0_3 6 0
Houston 320 001 x_6 11 0

a-struck out for Heim in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (9), Laureano (4). 3B_Tucker (6). HR_Laureano (4), off Greinke; Chapman (10), off Greinke; Springer (5), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (13), Chapman (25), La Stella (1), Tucker 3 (29), Springer 2 (17), Gurriel (14). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Piscotty, Chapman); Houston 4 (Díaz 2, Brantley, Tucker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_La Stella. GIDP_Grossman.

DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 2-3 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 5 76 6.06
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.03
McFarland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 0.68
Soria 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 1.72
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 2-0 5 6 3 3 0 6 96 2.68
Taylor, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.20
Pressly, S, 6-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 1-0. WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Libka; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:33.

