Houston 6, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.169
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Machín 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.209
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Maldonado c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Oakland
|100
|110
|0_3
|6
|0
|Houston
|320
|001
|x_6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Heim in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (9), Laureano (4). 3B_Tucker (6). HR_Laureano (4), off Greinke; Chapman (10), off Greinke; Springer (5), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (13), Chapman (25), La Stella (1), Tucker 3 (29), Springer 2 (17), Gurriel (14). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Piscotty, Chapman); Houston 4 (Díaz 2, Brantley, Tucker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_La Stella. GIDP_Grossman.
DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 2-3
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|76
|6.06
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.03
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.68
|Soria
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.72
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 2-0
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|96
|2.68
|Taylor, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.20
|Pressly, S, 6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 1-0. WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Libka; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:33.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.