Houston 6, Oakland 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 3 6 3 1 10 Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .235 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Chapman ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Canha dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .268 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .169 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Heim c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Brown ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Machín 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .136

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 6 11 6 3 8 Springer cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .209 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .211 Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .288 Gurriel 1b 2 1 0 1 1 1 .292 Tucker lf 4 0 1 3 0 1 .272 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Maldonado c 2 2 2 0 1 0 .260

Oakland 100 110 0_3 6 0 Houston 320 001 x_6 11 0

a-struck out for Heim in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (9), Laureano (4). 3B_Tucker (6). HR_Laureano (4), off Greinke; Chapman (10), off Greinke; Springer (5), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (13), Chapman (25), La Stella (1), Tucker 3 (29), Springer 2 (17), Gurriel (14). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Piscotty, Chapman); Houston 4 (Díaz 2, Brantley, Tucker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_La Stella. GIDP_Grossman.

DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 2-3 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 5 76 6.06 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.03 McFarland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 0.68 Soria 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 1.72

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 2-0 5 6 3 3 0 6 96 2.68 Taylor, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.20 Pressly, S, 6-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.22

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 1-0. WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Libka; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:33.

