Houston 6, Oakland 3

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 3 6 3 Totals 28 6 11 6 Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 Springer cf 4 2 2 2 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Chapman ss 3 1 2 1 Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 Canha dh 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 0 1 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf 4 0 1 3 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 Heim c 2 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Brown ph 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 2 2 0 Machín 3b 3 1 1 0

Oakland 100 110 0 — 3 Houston 320 001 x — 6

DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (9), Laureano (4). 3B_Tucker (6). HR_Laureano (4), Chapman (10), Springer (5). SF_Gurriel (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas L,2-3 3 1-3 6 5 5 2 5 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 3 McFarland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Soria 1 3 1 1 0 0

Houston Greinke W,2-0 5 6 3 3 0 6 Taylor H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pressly S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 3

Wendelken pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Libka; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:33.

