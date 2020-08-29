Houston 6, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|11
|6
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chapman ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|100
|110
|0
|—
|3
|Houston
|320
|001
|x
|—
|6
DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (9), Laureano (4). 3B_Tucker (6). HR_Laureano (4), Chapman (10), Springer (5). SF_Gurriel (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,2-3
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soria
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,2-0
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Taylor H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly S,6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Wendelken pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Libka; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:33.
