Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

August 11, 2020 12:32 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 32 6 7 5
Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 2 1 1 0
Solano 3b 4 1 2 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 1 1 2
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 2 Correa ss 3 0 1 2
Slater rf 3 1 2 1 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0
Tromp c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 1
Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Dubón 2b 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 013 4
Houston 014 001 00x 6

E_Tromp (1), Solano 2 (5). DP_San Francisco 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Francisco 4, Houston 7. 2B_Solano 2 (9), Gurriel (5), Brantley (6), Bregman (6). HR_Slater (3), Maldonado (1). SB_Tucker (3), Slater (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb L,1-1 3 1-3 4 5 2 1 3
Menez 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
García 1 1 0 0 2 0
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,2-1 7 1 0 0 0 5
James 1 3 4 4 1 1
Pressly S,1-2 1 2 0 0 0 0

James pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Slater), Menez (Gurriel). WP_Webb.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day