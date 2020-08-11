Houston 6, San Francisco 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|1
|6
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Solano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.458
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.178
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Tromp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Dubón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|3
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Reddick rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.345
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|013_4
|6
|3
|Houston
|014
|001
|00x_6
|7
|0
a-lined out for Tromp in the 9th.
E_Tromp (1), Solano 2 (5). LOB_San Francisco 4, Houston 7. 2B_Solano 2 (9), Gurriel (5), Brantley (6), Bregman (6). HR_Slater (3), off James; Maldonado (1), off Menez. RBIs_Slater (4), Solano (15), Crawford 2 (2), Correa 2 (8), Brantley 2 (8), Maldonado (8). SB_Tucker (3), Slater (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Longoria); Houston 4 (Maldonado, Correa, Tucker). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 9; Houston 2 for 9.
GIDP_Altuve.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|2
|1
|3
|81
|2.81
|Menez
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|2.38
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|0.00
|Selman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.50
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr. W,2-1
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|86
|6.10
|James
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|31
|13.50
|Pressly S,1-2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|10.13
Inherited runners-scored_Menez 1-0, Pressly 2-2. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Slater), Menez (Gurriel). WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:07.
