Houston 6, San Francisco 4

August 11, 2020 12:32 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 4 1 6
Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .306
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Solano 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .458
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Crawford ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .178
Slater rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Tromp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Dubón 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 7 5 3 6
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .183
Reddick rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224
Brantley dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .308
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Correa ss 3 0 1 2 1 0 .345
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .194
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
San Francisco 000 000 013_4 6 3
Houston 014 001 00x_6 7 0

a-lined out for Tromp in the 9th.

E_Tromp (1), Solano 2 (5). LOB_San Francisco 4, Houston 7. 2B_Solano 2 (9), Gurriel (5), Brantley (6), Bregman (6). HR_Slater (3), off James; Maldonado (1), off Menez. RBIs_Slater (4), Solano (15), Crawford 2 (2), Correa 2 (8), Brantley 2 (8), Maldonado (8). SB_Tucker (3), Slater (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Longoria); Houston 4 (Maldonado, Correa, Tucker). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 9; Houston 2 for 9.

GIDP_Altuve.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb L,1-1 3 1-3 4 5 2 1 3 81 2.81
Menez 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 36 2.38
García 1 1 0 0 2 0 22 0.00
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.50
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. W,2-1 7 1 0 0 0 5 86 6.10
James 1 3 4 4 1 1 31 13.50
Pressly S,1-2 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 10.13

Inherited runners-scored_Menez 1-0, Pressly 2-2. HBP_McCullers Jr. (Slater), Menez (Gurriel). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07.

