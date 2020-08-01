Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

August 1, 2020 1:48 am
 
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 12 9 7 5
Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .120
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 2 1 0 .148
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .179
Brantley dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .407
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .280
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .385
Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Straw ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Tucker lf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .286
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 3 2 .263
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 8 5 12 9
Fletcher ss-rf 3 3 2 1 2 0 .400
Goodwin rf-cf 3 1 2 3 2 1 .450
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .167
Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .148
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .129
La Stella 1b-2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .250
Rengifo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .143
Castro c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Walsh ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Houston 040 110 201_9 12 1
Los Angeles 001 300 110_6 8 2

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 5th. b-struck out for Reddick in the 7th.

E_Altuve (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (2). LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Tucker (3), Bregman (2), Correa (3), Rengifo (1), Castro (1), Fletcher (3). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Goodwin (2), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Tucker 4 (5), Springer 2 (3), Altuve 2 (5), Gurriel (3), Rendon (3), Fletcher (4), Goodwin 3 (7). SB_Tucker (2). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Springer, Gurriel.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 8 (Brantley, Tucker, Springer, Correa, Bregman); Los Angeles 6 (Upton, Hermosillo, Rengifo, Walsh 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 16; Los Angeles 3 for 18.

Runners moved up_Castro, Ohtani. GIDP_Altuve, Rendon, Ohtani, Castro.

DP_Houston 3 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Rengifo, La Stella).

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 4 6 4 4 4 4 91 5.40
Bielak W,2-0 2 0 0 0 3 2 40 1.69
Abreu 1-3 0 1 0 2 1 16 0.00
Paredes H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 33 5.40
Scrubb S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Andriese L,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 43 4.91
Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 31 2.45
Middleton 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 3.86
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.45
Mayers 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 17 12.00
Milner 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 6.75
Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 26 7.71
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-1, Bedrosian 3-0, Middleton 1-1, Buchter 2-0, Milner 3-2, Keller 3-0, Barnes 2-1. HBP_Andriese (Bregman), Ramirez (Altuve). WP_Bedrosian, Keller.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week