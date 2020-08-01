Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|7
|5
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.120
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.148
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Brantley dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.407
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Straw ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tucker lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.286
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.263
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|12
|9
|
|Fletcher ss-rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|Goodwin rf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.450
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.167
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.148
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|La Stella 1b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Walsh ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Houston
|040
|110
|201_9
|12
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|300
|110_6
|8
|2
a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 5th. b-struck out for Reddick in the 7th.
E_Altuve (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (2). LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Tucker (3), Bregman (2), Correa (3), Rengifo (1), Castro (1), Fletcher (3). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Goodwin (2), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Tucker 4 (5), Springer 2 (3), Altuve 2 (5), Gurriel (3), Rendon (3), Fletcher (4), Goodwin 3 (7). SB_Tucker (2). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Springer, Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 8 (Brantley, Tucker, Springer, Correa, Bregman); Los Angeles 6 (Upton, Hermosillo, Rengifo, Walsh 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 16; Los Angeles 3 for 18.
Runners moved up_Castro, Ohtani. GIDP_Altuve, Rendon, Ohtani, Castro.
DP_Houston 3 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Rengifo, La Stella).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|91
|5.40
|Bielak W,2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|40
|1.69
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|16
|0.00
|Paredes H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|5.40
|Scrubb S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Andriese L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|43
|4.91
|Bedrosian
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|2.45
|Middleton
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.86
|Buchter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.45
|Mayers
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|17
|12.00
|Milner
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|6.75
|Keller
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|7.71
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-1, Bedrosian 3-0, Middleton 1-1, Buchter 2-0, Milner 3-2, Keller 3-0, Barnes 2-1. HBP_Andriese (Bregman), Ramirez (Altuve). WP_Bedrosian, Keller.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_4:21.
