Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 12 9 7 5 Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .120 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 2 1 0 .148 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .179 Brantley dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .407 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .280 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .385 Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Straw ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Tucker lf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .286 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 3 2 .263

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 5 12 9 Fletcher ss-rf 3 3 2 1 2 0 .400 Goodwin rf-cf 3 1 2 3 2 1 .450 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .167 Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .148 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .129 La Stella 1b-2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .250 Rengifo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .143 Castro c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Walsh ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Houston 040 110 201_9 12 1 Los Angeles 001 300 110_6 8 2

a-struck out for Hermosillo in the 5th. b-struck out for Reddick in the 7th.

E_Altuve (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (2). LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Tucker (3), Bregman (2), Correa (3), Rengifo (1), Castro (1), Fletcher (3). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Goodwin (2), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Tucker 4 (5), Springer 2 (3), Altuve 2 (5), Gurriel (3), Rendon (3), Fletcher (4), Goodwin 3 (7). SB_Tucker (2). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Springer, Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 8 (Brantley, Tucker, Springer, Correa, Bregman); Los Angeles 6 (Upton, Hermosillo, Rengifo, Walsh 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 16; Los Angeles 3 for 18.

Runners moved up_Castro, Ohtani. GIDP_Altuve, Rendon, Ohtani, Castro.

DP_Houston 3 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Rengifo, La Stella).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr. 4 6 4 4 4 4 91 5.40 Bielak W,2-0 2 0 0 0 3 2 40 1.69 Abreu 1-3 0 1 0 2 1 16 0.00 Paredes H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 33 5.40 Scrubb S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Andriese L,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1 43 4.91 Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 31 2.45 Middleton 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 3.86 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.45 Mayers 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 17 12.00 Milner 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 6.75 Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 26 7.71 Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-1, Bedrosian 3-0, Middleton 1-1, Buchter 2-0, Milner 3-2, Keller 3-0, Barnes 2-1. HBP_Andriese (Bregman), Ramirez (Altuve). WP_Bedrosian, Keller.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:21.

