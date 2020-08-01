Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

August 1, 2020 1:48 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 33 6 8 5
Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 2 Fletcher ss-rf 3 3 2 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 2 Goodwin rf-cf 3 1 2 3
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1
Brantley dh 4 2 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 La Stella 1b-2b 3 0 1 0
Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
Straw ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Castro c 4 1 1 0
Tucker lf 5 2 3 4 Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Walsh ph-1b 3 0 0 0
Houston 040 110 201 9
Los Angeles 001 300 110 6

E_Altuve (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (2). DP_Houston 3, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 12, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Tucker (3), Bregman (2), Correa (3), Rengifo (1), Castro (1), Fletcher (3). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Goodwin (2). SB_Tucker (2). SF_Springer (1), Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. 4 6 4 4 4 4
Bielak W,2-0 2 0 0 0 3 2
Abreu 1-3 0 1 0 2 1
Paredes H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Scrubb S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Andriese L,0-1 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 1
Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Middleton 1 3 1 1 0 0
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers 1-3 1 2 0 1 1
Milner 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Middleton pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Andriese (Bregman), Ramirez (Altuve). WP_Bedrosian, Keller.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:21.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week