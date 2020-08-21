Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston Dynamo, Dallas FC play to scoreless draw

August 21, 2020 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo outshot FC Dallas 17-7 in a scoreless draw Friday night.

The Dynamo had the best scoring chance, with Christian Ramirez’s shot from 10 yards stopped by Jimmy Mauer in the 27th minute. Mauer made six saves.

Dallas (1-1-3) was playing its third match in 10 days and hasn’t scored.

Houston (0-2-4) remains one of three winless teams in MLS. Marko Maric was credited with one save.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II