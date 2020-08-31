Listen Live Sports

Ibrahimović signs one-season deal with AC Milan

August 31, 2020 3:16 pm
 
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimović will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimović signed a one-season contract.

The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.

Serie A opens on Sept. 19, although Ibrahimović could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

