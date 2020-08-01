Listen Live Sports

Immobile matches Serie A scoring record with 36th goal

August 1, 2020 4:56 pm
 
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has matched the record for goals in a single Serie A season with 36.

In his last match of the season, Immobile finished off an exchange with Adam Marušić midway through the first half of Saturday’s game at Napoli to make the score 1-1.

Current Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín also scored 36 in 2015-16 while with Napoli, improving by one goal on the previous mark set by Gunnar Nordhal 66 years earlier.

Immobile had already sealed this season’s European Golden Shoe award.

Lazio lost 3-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

