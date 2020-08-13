Listen Live Sports

Indiana 86, New York 79

August 13, 2020 8:15 pm
 
INDIANA (86)

Dupree 5-19 1-2 11, T.Mitchell 8-11 2-2 19, McCowan 2-8 2-4 6, Allemand 3-5 4-5 13, K.Mitchell 7-13 2-2 18, Achonwa 4-7 0-0 8, Cox 2-4 2-2 6, Burke 2-5 1-1 5, Doyle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 14-18 86.

NEW YORK (79)

Odom 0-2 2-2 2, Stokes 3-6 0-0 9, Zahui B 2-8 2-2 8, Clarendon 8-17 3-6 20, Nurse 4-15 11-12 21, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Shook 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 2-2 0-0 4, Willoughby 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 4-11 1-2 11. Totals 24-68 21-26 79.

Indiana 27 24 18 17 86
New York 17 23 22 17 79

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-16 (Allemand 3-4, K.Mitchell 2-4, T.Mitchell 1-3, Dupree 0-3), New York 10-26 (Stokes 3-5, Jones 2-2, Zahui B 2-5, Nurse 2-10, Clarendon 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (McCowan 13), New York 31 (Stokes 8). Assists_Indiana 13 (Allemand 5), New York 12 (Jones, Nurse 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, New York 18.

