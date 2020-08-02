Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana 93, Atlanta 77

August 2, 2020 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (77)

Billings 2-10 0-0 4, Stricklen 2-7 0-0 6, E.Williams 7-10 1-1 15, Carter 7-11 1-1 15, Laney 4-10 5-6 13, Agnew 2-2 0-0 6, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, C.Williams 9-18 0-0 18, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 7-8 77.

INDIANA (93)

Dupree 9-12 3-3 21, T.Mitchell 2-10 1-1 6, McCowan 5-9 2-2 12, Allemand 4-11 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 8-11 3-5 23, Mavunga 2-3 5-5 9, Burke 3-6 2-4 9, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 34-66 17-21 93.

Atlanta 23 16 19 19 77
Indiana 30 17 20 26 93

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-11 (Agnew 2-2, Stricklen 2-6, C.Williams 0-2), Indiana 8-20 (K.Mitchell 4-5, Allemand 2-5, Burke 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 26 (Billings 8), Indiana 32 (Allemand 7). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Laney 6), Indiana 26 (Allemand 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Indiana 13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold