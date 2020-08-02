Indiana 93, Atlanta 77

ATLANTA (77)

Billings 2-10 0-0 4, Stricklen 2-7 0-0 6, E.Williams 7-10 1-1 15, Carter 7-11 1-1 15, Laney 4-10 5-6 13, Agnew 2-2 0-0 6, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, C.Williams 9-18 0-0 18, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 7-8 77.

INDIANA (93)

Dupree 9-12 3-3 21, T.Mitchell 2-10 1-1 6, McCowan 5-9 2-2 12, Allemand 4-11 0-0 10, K.Mitchell 8-11 3-5 23, Mavunga 2-3 5-5 9, Burke 3-6 2-4 9, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 34-66 17-21 93.

Atlanta 23 16 19 19 — 77 Indiana 30 17 20 26 — 93

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-11 (Agnew 2-2, Stricklen 2-6, C.Williams 0-2), Indiana 8-20 (K.Mitchell 4-5, Allemand 2-5, Burke 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 26 (Billings 8), Indiana 32 (Allemand 7). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Laney 6), Indiana 26 (Allemand 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Indiana 13.

