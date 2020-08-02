Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians’ Francona misses game for gastrointestinal condition

August 2, 2020 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before its game at Minnesota on Sunday due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

Francona, who has experienced some gastrointestinal discomfort since spring training, was sent home with a visit to the Cleveland Clinic for further examination set for Monday morning. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona could miss the next two games in Cincinnati.

“Our priority is making sure Tito gets checked out,” Antonetti said.

Advertisement

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold