IndyCar Points Leaders

Through Aug. 22
1. Scott Dixon, 335.
2. Josef Newgarden, 251.
3. Pato O’Ward, 218.
4. Graham Rahal, 214.
5. Simon Pagenaud, 212.
6. Takuma Sato, 207.
7. Colton Herta, 190.
8. Santino Ferrucci, 181.
9. Will Power, 175.
10. Felix Rosenqvist, 157.
11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 149.
12. Marcus Ericsson, 147.
13. Jack Harvey, 145.
14. Alexander Rossi, 130.
15. Alex Palou, 127.
16. Zach Veach, 126.
16. Oliver Askew, 126.
18. Charlie Kimball, 121.
18. Rinus Veekay, 120.
18. Conor Daly, 121.
21. Marco Andretti, 114.
22. James Hinchcliffe, 88.
23. Tony Kanaan, 73.
24. Max Chilton, 68.
25. Ed Carpenter, 62.
26. Dalton Kellett, 39.
27. Helio Castroneves, 38.
28. JR Hildebrand, 28.
29. Sage Karam, 19.
30. Fernanado Alonso, 18.
31. Spencer Pigot, 17.
32. Ben Hanley, 14.
33. James Davison, 10.
