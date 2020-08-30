Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Points Leaders

August 30, 2020 7:14 pm
 
Through Aug. 29

1. Scott Dixon, 416.

2. Josef Newgarden, 320.

3. Pato O’Ward, 297.

4. Takuma Sato, 274.

5. Colton Herta, 250.

6. Simon Pagenaud, 237.

7. Graham Rahal, 236.

8. Will Power, 226.

9. Santino Ferrucci, 216.

10. Felix Rosenqvist, 208.

11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 194.

12. Marcus Ericsson, 184.

13. Rinus Veekay, 181.

14. Jack Harvey, 181.

15. Conor Daly, 165.

16. Alex Palou, 160.

17. Oliver Askew, 155.

18. Alexander Rossi, 154.

19. Charlie Kimball, 150.

20. Zach Veach, 143.

21. Marco Andretti, 136.

22. Tony Kanaan, 106.

23. James Hinchcliffe, 88.

24. Ed Carpenter, 81.

25. Max Chilton, 68.

26. Dalton Kellett, 39.

27. Helio Castroneves, 38.

28. JR Hildebrand, 28.

29. Sage Karam, 19.

30. Fernanado Alonso, 18.

31. Spencer Pigot, 17.

32. Ben Hanley, 14.

33. James Davison, 10.

