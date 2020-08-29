Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1 Results

August 29, 2020 6:26 pm
 
Saturday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, IL

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 200 laps, Running.

2. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

3. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

4. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

5. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

7. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

8. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

9. (21) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

10. (16) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

11. (7) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

12. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

13. (18) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

14. (15) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

15. (11) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

16. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

17. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 198, Running.

18. (22) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 124, Did not finish.

19. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.

20. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 3, Did not finish.

21. (23) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 2, Did not finish.

22. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

23. (19) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 143.522 mph.

Time of Race: 01:44:30.7944.

Margin of Victory: 0.1404 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Power 1-61, Dixon 62-64, Rosenqvist 65, Ferrucci 66-67, O’Ward 68-161, Sato 162-175, Dixon 176.

Points: Dixon 386, Newgarden 269, O ward 256, Sato 248, Rahal 226, Pagenaud 223, Herta 221, Ferrucci 196, Power 190, Rosenqvist 182.

