Saturday
At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Madison, IL
Lap length: 1.25 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 200 laps, Running.
2. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
3. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
4. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
5. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
7. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
8. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
9. (21) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
10. (16) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
11. (7) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
12. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
13. (18) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
14. (15) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.
15. (11) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
16. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.
17. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 198, Running.
18. (22) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 124, Did not finish.
19. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.
20. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 3, Did not finish.
21. (23) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 2, Did not finish.
22. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
23. (19) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 143.522 mph.
Time of Race: 01:44:30.7944.
Margin of Victory: 0.1404 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Power 1-61, Dixon 62-64, Rosenqvist 65, Ferrucci 66-67, O’Ward 68-161, Sato 162-175, Dixon 176.
Points: Dixon 386, Newgarden 269, O ward 256, Sato 248, Rahal 226, Pagenaud 223, Herta 221, Ferrucci 196, Power 190, Rosenqvist 182.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.