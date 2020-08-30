Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule-Winners

August 30, 2020 7:10 pm
 
June 6 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)

July 4 — GMR Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)

July 11 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 (Scott Dixon)

July 12 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2 (Felix Rosenqvist)

July 17 — Iowa Speedway Race 1 (Simon Pagenaud)

July 18 — Iowa Speedway Race 2 (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis 500 (Takuma Sato)

Aug. 29 — Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1 (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 30 — Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 (Josef Newgarden)

Oct. 2 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix Race 1, Indianapolis, IN.

Oct. 3 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix Race 2, Indianapolis, IN.

Oct. 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St.Petersburg, FL.

