IndyCar Schedule-Winners

June 6 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)
July 4 — GMR Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)
July 11 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 (Scott Dixon)
July 12 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2 (Felix Rosenqvist)
July 17 — Iowa Speedway Race 1 (Simon Pagenaud)
July 18 — Iowa Speedway Race 2 (Josef Newgarden)
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis 500 (Takuma Sato)
Aug. 29 — Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1 (Scott Dixon)
Aug. 30 — Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 (Josef Newgarden)
Oct. 2 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix Race 1, Indianapolis, IN.
Oct. 3 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix Race 2, Indianapolis, IN.
Oct. 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St.Petersburg, FL.
