Jessica Korda withdraws late from Women’s British Open

August 20, 2020 3:41 am
 
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Jessica Korda, one of the top U.S. hopes at the Women’s British Open, withdrew from the first major of the year because of medical reasons before the first round started Thursday.

Organizers said Korda’s issues were “unrelated to COVID-19.”

Katja Pogacar of Slovenia replaced Korda in the field at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Korda is No. 18, the fourth-highest American in the world rankings.

The Associated Press

