Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Merrifield cf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|201
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kepler (4), Lopez (2), Gallagher (1). HR_Franco (4). SB_Mondesi (4). SF_Perez (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,1-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Clippard
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W,1-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Holland H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont H,2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barlow S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.