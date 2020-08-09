Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

August 9, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 30 4 8 4
Kepler rf 3 0 1 1 Merrifield cf-rf 3 2 1 0
Polanco ss 4 0 0 1 Soler rf 3 1 2 0
Cruz dh 4 0 2 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Perez dh 2 0 1 1
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 1 2
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1
Avila c 3 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0
Gallagher c 4 0 1 0
Minnesota 002 000 000 2
Kansas City 201 001 00x 4

E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kepler (4), Lopez (2), Gallagher (1). HR_Franco (4). SB_Mondesi (4). SF_Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos L,1-2 5 1-3 8 4 4 3 4
Clippard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 2 0 0 0 2 1
Kansas City
Singer W,1-1 5 5 2 2 2 4
Holland H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont H,2 2 2 0 0 0 3
Barlow S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:16.

