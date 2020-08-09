Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

August 9, 2020 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 10
Kepler rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .246
Polanco ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .283
Cruz dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .361
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235
Avila c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .222
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 4 5 6
Merrifield cf-rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .284
Soler rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .286
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Perez dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .319
Dozier 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .258
Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Gallagher c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Minnesota 002 000 000_2 7 0
Kansas City 201 001 00x_4 8 1

E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kepler (4), Lopez (2), Gallagher (1). HR_Franco (4), off Berríos. RBIs_Kepler (12), Polanco (6), Dozier 2 (2), Perez (9), Franco (11). SB_Mondesi (4). CS_Lopez (3). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cruz, Buxton, Rosario); Kansas City 6 (Gordon 3, Gallagher, Soler). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Perez, Dozier, Mondesi.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos L,1-2 5 1-3 8 4 4 3 4 96 5.31
Clippard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.17
Gearrin 2 0 0 0 2 1 30 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer W,1-1 5 5 2 2 2 4 95 4.50
Holland H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.08
Staumont H,2 2 2 0 0 0 3 33 1.17
Barlow S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:16.

