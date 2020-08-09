Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|5
|6
|
|Merrifield cf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Perez dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|201
|001
|00x_4
|8
|1
E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Kepler (4), Lopez (2), Gallagher (1). HR_Franco (4), off Berríos. RBIs_Kepler (12), Polanco (6), Dozier 2 (2), Perez (9), Franco (11). SB_Mondesi (4). CS_Lopez (3). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cruz, Buxton, Rosario); Kansas City 6 (Gordon 3, Gallagher, Soler). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Perez, Dozier, Mondesi.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos L,1-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|96
|5.31
|Clippard
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.17
|Gearrin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer W,1-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|4.50
|Holland H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.08
|Staumont H,2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|1.17
|Barlow S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.