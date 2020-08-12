Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

August 12, 2020
 
Kansas City Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 5 5 5 Totals 30 4 6 4
Merrifield cf 3 1 1 1 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0
Soler dh 5 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Perez c 5 2 3 3 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0
Dozier rf 2 0 0 0 1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0
McBroom lf 3 0 1 0 Colón 2b 1 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0
b-Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Winker dh 3 1 2 1
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 1 Galvis ss 4 1 2 2
Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 2 1 0 0 a-VanMeter ph-2b-1b 1 1 1 1
2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
3-Ervin pr 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 101 111 000 5
Cincinnati 000 000 400 4

DP_Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Merrifield (4), Perez (6). HR_Perez (4), Winker (3), Galvis (3), VanMeter (1). SB_Winker (1). SF_Merrifield (1), O’Hearn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 3 3
Kennedy 0 2 3 3 1 0
Barlow, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Staumont, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 3
Rosenthal, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 3 0
Cincinnati
Miley, L, 0-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 2
Mahle 3 1-3 2 3 3 3 6
Antone 2 1 1 1 1 4
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Mahle (Mondesi), Keller (Farmer). WP_Mahle(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:40.

