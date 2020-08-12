Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|
|Merrifield cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colón 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Gordon ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|a-VanMeter ph-2b-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3-Ervin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|101
|111
|000
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Merrifield (4), Perez (6). HR_Perez (4), Winker (3), Galvis (3), VanMeter (1). SB_Winker (1). SF_Merrifield (1), O’Hearn (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller, W, 2-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kennedy
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Barlow, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Staumont, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rosenthal, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley, L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Mahle
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Antone
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Mahle (Mondesi), Keller (Farmer). WP_Mahle(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:40.
