Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|8
|13
|
|Merrifield cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Perez c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.329
|Dozier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.200
|McBroom lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Gordon ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|8
|8
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Colón 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.229
|Farmer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-VanMeter ph-2b-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.059
|2-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|3-Ervin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Kansas City
|101
|111
|000_5
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|400_4
|6
|0
a-homered for Farmer in the 7th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 9th.
1-ran for Votto in the 8th. 2-ran for VanMeter in the 9th. 3-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Merrifield (4), Perez (6). HR_Perez (4), off Mahle; Winker (3), off Kennedy; Galvis (3), off Kennedy; VanMeter (1), off Barlow. RBIs_Perez 3 (12), Merrifield (12), O’Hearn (10), Winker (5), Galvis 2 (8), VanMeter (1). SB_Winker (1). SF_Merrifield, O’Hearn.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn, Mondesi, Dozier); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Galvis). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Cincinnati 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Suárez. GIDP_Merrifield, Akiyama, Castellanos, Colón.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Franco, Lopez, O’Hearn; Mondesi, O’Hearn; Franco, Lopez, O’Hearn); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, VanMeter, Votto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 2-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|90
|0.00
|Kennedy
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|7.88
|Barlow, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.25
|Staumont, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|1.04
|Rosenthal, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|25
|1.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|44
|16.20
|Mahle
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|63
|3.38
|Antone
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|32
|2.53
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.68
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.68
Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Mahle 1-0. HBP_Mahle (Mondesi), Keller (Farmer). WP_Mahle(2). PB_Barnhart (1).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:40.
