Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 5 5 8 13 Merrifield cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .293 Soler dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Perez c 5 2 3 3 0 0 .329 Dozier rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .200 McBroom lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .294 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 b-Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .247 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .279 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .236 Lopez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .244

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 6 4 8 8 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .244 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .273 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .212 1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Colón 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Winker dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .333 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .211 Galvis ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .229 Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-VanMeter ph-2b-1b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .059 2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 3-Ervin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100

Kansas City 101 111 000_5 5 0 Cincinnati 000 000 400_4 6 0

a-homered for Farmer in the 7th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Votto in the 8th. 2-ran for VanMeter in the 9th. 3-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Merrifield (4), Perez (6). HR_Perez (4), off Mahle; Winker (3), off Kennedy; Galvis (3), off Kennedy; VanMeter (1), off Barlow. RBIs_Perez 3 (12), Merrifield (12), O’Hearn (10), Winker (5), Galvis 2 (8), VanMeter (1). SB_Winker (1). SF_Merrifield, O’Hearn.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn, Mondesi, Dozier); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Galvis). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Cincinnati 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Suárez. GIDP_Merrifield, Akiyama, Castellanos, Colón.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Franco, Lopez, O’Hearn; Mondesi, O’Hearn; Franco, Lopez, O’Hearn); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, VanMeter, Votto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 3 3 90 0.00 Kennedy 0 2 3 3 1 0 11 7.88 Barlow, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.25 Staumont, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 1.04 Rosenthal, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 3 0 25 1.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 0-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 44 16.20 Mahle 3 1-3 2 3 3 3 6 63 3.38 Antone 2 1 1 1 1 4 32 2.53 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.68 Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.68

Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Mahle 1-0. HBP_Mahle (Mondesi), Keller (Farmer). WP_Mahle(2). PB_Barnhart (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:40.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.