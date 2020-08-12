Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

August 12, 2020 10:38 pm
 
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 5 5 8 13
Merrifield cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .293
Soler dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Perez c 5 2 3 3 0 0 .329
Dozier rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .200
McBroom lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .294
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
b-Gordon ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .247
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .279
Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 0 1 .236
Lopez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .244
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 4 8 8
Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .244
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .273
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .212
1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Colón 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Winker dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .333
Senzel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .211
Galvis ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .229
Farmer 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
a-VanMeter ph-2b-1b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .059
2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
3-Ervin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Kansas City 101 111 000_5 5 0
Cincinnati 000 000 400_4 6 0

a-homered for Farmer in the 7th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Votto in the 8th. 2-ran for VanMeter in the 9th. 3-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Merrifield (4), Perez (6). HR_Perez (4), off Mahle; Winker (3), off Kennedy; Galvis (3), off Kennedy; VanMeter (1), off Barlow. RBIs_Perez 3 (12), Merrifield (12), O’Hearn (10), Winker (5), Galvis 2 (8), VanMeter (1). SB_Winker (1). SF_Merrifield, O’Hearn.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn, Mondesi, Dozier); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Galvis). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Cincinnati 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Suárez. GIDP_Merrifield, Akiyama, Castellanos, Colón.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Franco, Lopez, O’Hearn; Mondesi, O’Hearn; Franco, Lopez, O’Hearn); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, VanMeter, Votto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 3 3 90 0.00
Kennedy 0 2 3 3 1 0 11 7.88
Barlow, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.25
Staumont, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 1.04
Rosenthal, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 3 0 25 1.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 0-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 44 16.20
Mahle 3 1-3 2 3 3 3 6 63 3.38
Antone 2 1 1 1 1 4 32 2.53
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.68
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.68

Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Mahle 1-0. HBP_Mahle (Mondesi), Keller (Farmer). WP_Mahle(2). PB_Barnhart (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:40.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant