Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|10
|
|Garver c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.351
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.122
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Arraez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Adrianza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|8
|5
|10
|
|Merrifield rf-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Soler dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.267
|Pérez c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|McBroom ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Minnesota
|000
|401
|100_6
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|600
|10x_9
|12
|0
a-walked for Cordero in the 8th. b-struck out for Adrianza in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Pérez (5). HR_Cruz (4), off Duffy; Buxton (3), off Duffy; Kepler (5), off Kennedy; Soler (4), off Odorizzi; Lopez (1), off Thorpe; Soler (5), off Stashak; Pérez (3), off Stashak. RBIs_Cruz (16), Buxton 4 (8), Kepler (11), O’Hearn (8), Soler 4 (10), Lopez 2 (4), Pérez (8). SB_Phillips (3), Mondesi 2 (3). CS_Lopez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Buxton, Cruz); Kansas City 5 (Franco, Phillips, Mondesi). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Adrianza.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Merrifield).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|71
|6.00
|Thorpe L,0-1
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|6.23
|Stashak
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|4.50
|Alcala
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|35
|3.60
|Poppen
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|51
|3.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|88
|5.12
|Zuber W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|4.50
|Holland H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.35
|Kennedy H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.14
|Speier H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.23
|Rosenthal S,3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-1, Holland 2-1, Rosenthal 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Merrifield), Zuber (Gonzalez). WP_Poppen(3).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:55.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.