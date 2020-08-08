Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 3 10 Garver c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .094 Kepler rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .241 Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .351 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .122 Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .204 Gonzalez 3b 3 1 3 0 0 0 .350 Arraez 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .231 Buxton cf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .233 Adrianza ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 12 8 5 10 Merrifield rf-1b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .281 Soler dh 5 2 2 4 0 2 .267 Pérez c 5 1 3 1 0 1 .313 O’Hearn 1b 1 0 1 1 2 0 .286 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 McBroom ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .258 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Phillips cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280

Minnesota 000 401 100_6 9 0 Kansas City 101 600 10x_9 12 0

a-walked for Cordero in the 8th. b-struck out for Adrianza in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Pérez (5). HR_Cruz (4), off Duffy; Buxton (3), off Duffy; Kepler (5), off Kennedy; Soler (4), off Odorizzi; Lopez (1), off Thorpe; Soler (5), off Stashak; Pérez (3), off Stashak. RBIs_Cruz (16), Buxton 4 (8), Kepler (11), O’Hearn (8), Soler 4 (10), Lopez 2 (4), Pérez (8). SB_Phillips (3), Mondesi 2 (3). CS_Lopez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Buxton, Cruz); Kansas City 5 (Franco, Phillips, Mondesi). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Adrianza.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Merrifield).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 3 4 2 2 2 2 71 6.00 Thorpe L,0-1 0 3 3 3 0 0 6 6.23 Stashak 1 3 3 3 1 0 22 4.50 Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 4 35 3.60 Poppen 2 2 1 1 2 4 51 3.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 4 5 4 4 1 4 88 5.12 Zuber W,1-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 29 4.50 Holland H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.35 Kennedy H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 5.14 Speier H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 6.23 Rosenthal S,3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-1, Holland 2-1, Rosenthal 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Merrifield), Zuber (Gonzalez). WP_Poppen(3).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:55.

