Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|8
|
|Garver c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf-1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soler dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pérez c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|McBroom ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|401
|100
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|101
|600
|10x
|—
|9
DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Pérez (5). HR_Cruz (4), Buxton (3), Kepler (5), Soler 2 (5), Lopez (1), Pérez (3). SB_Phillips (3), Mondesi 2 (3).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Thorpe L,0-1
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Stashak
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Alcala
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Poppen
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Zuber W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Holland H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Speier H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosenthal S,3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Thorpe pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Odorizzi (Merrifield), Zuber (Gonzalez). WP_Poppen(3).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:55.
