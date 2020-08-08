Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

August 8, 2020 11:15 pm
 
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 35 9 12 8
Garver c 5 0 0 0 Merrifield rf-1b 4 2 1 0
Kepler rf 5 1 2 1 Soler dh 5 2 2 4
Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 Pérez c 5 1 3 1
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 1 0 1 1
Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 3 1 3 0 McBroom ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 2 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0
Buxton cf 4 1 2 4 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
Adrianza ss 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0
Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 2
Phillips cf 4 1 1 0
Minnesota 000 401 100 6
Kansas City 101 600 10x 9

DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Pérez (5). HR_Cruz (4), Buxton (3), Kepler (5), Soler 2 (5), Lopez (1), Pérez (3). SB_Phillips (3), Mondesi 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi 3 4 2 2 2 2
Thorpe L,0-1 0 3 3 3 0 0
Stashak 1 3 3 3 1 0
Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 4
Poppen 2 2 1 1 2 4
Kansas City
Duffy 4 5 4 4 1 4
Zuber W,1-1 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Holland H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Kennedy H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Speier H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal S,3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Thorpe pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Odorizzi (Merrifield), Zuber (Gonzalez). WP_Poppen(3).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:55.

