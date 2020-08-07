Listen Live Sports

Key hole at the PGA Championship

August 7, 2020 10:57 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship::

HOLE: 8.

YARDAGE: 226

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.25.

RANK: 5.

KEY FACT: The toughest par 3 at Harding Park, Li made a 7-foot putt to help keep him bogey-free for the day. Rory McIlroy was on the projected cut line when he ran off four straight birdies that included a 25-footer on No. 8.

The Associated Press

