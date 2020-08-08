Listen Live Sports

Key hole at the PGA Championship

August 8, 2020
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship::

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 472.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.46.

RANK: 1.

KEY FACT: Li Haotong was leading at 9 under when his tee shot went into the trees and never came down, leading to a double bogey that sent him tumbling down the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka was bogey-free for the round until he made the first of three straight bogeys. Dustin Johnson made a 12-foot putt for par.

