Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kontaveit and Ferro to meet in Palermo Open final

August 8, 2020 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo Ladies Open.

Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Martić 6-2, 6-4, and Ferro rallied past Camila Giorgi of Italy 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals Saturday.

It’s the first official event — for men or women — since March.

Both Kontaveit and Ferro are aiming for their second WTA titles.

Advertisement

Kontaveit’s only previous success came on grass in Rosmalen, Netherlands, in June 2017, while Ferro raised the trophy in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

“It’s always difficult to tell how it’s going to be on court. I can feel well practiced but it might not turn out like that right away,” Kontaveit said. “I feel like I’m really fit and I feel like I’m moving well. I feel confident with my groundstrokes. I’m serving well. I’m pleased it’s paid off.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights