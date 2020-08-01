Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour-Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

August 1, 2020 4:20 pm
 
Friday
At The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
Third Round
Ryan Ruffels 66-70-65—201
Stephen Franken 66-71-66—203
Michael Miller 70-66-68—204
Rico Hoey 69-67-68—204
Cameron Young 67-68-69—204
Stuart Macdonald 70-68-67—205
David Lipsky 70-66-69—205
Tyson Alexander 69-65-71—205
Erik Barnes 69-71-66—206
Jonathan Randolph 73-67-66—206
Lee Hodges 69-70-67—206
Carl Yuan 70-69-67—206
Callum Tarren 69-69-68—206
Austin Smotherman 68-69-69—206
Brandon Crick 67-70-69—206
Whee Kim 74-65-68—207
Hayden Shieh 71-65-71—207
Nick Voke 70-66-71—207
Greyson Sigg 66-69-72—207
Ryan McCormick 73-67-68—208
Theo Humphrey 70-70-68—208
Taylor Pendrith 71-70-67—208
Tag Ridings 68-71-69—208
Dawie van der Walt 69-69-70—208
Dylan Wu 71-66-71—208
Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70—208
Brent Grant 68-72-69—209
Steven Alker 66-74-69—209
Chad Ramey 67-73-69—209
Seth Reeves 74-67-68—209
Brandon Wu 74-67-68—209
Jonathan Hodge 73-68-68—209
Jamie Arnold 70-71-68—209
Ross Miller 67-73-70—210
Brett Stegmaier 72-68-70—210
Augusto Núñez 71-69-70—210
Sebastián Vázquez 72-67-71—210
Nick Hardy 68-72-70—210
Jake Knapp 72-69-69—210
Chase Koepka 69-72-69—210
Nicolas Echavarria 70-69-72—211
Broc Everett 72-69-70—211
Patrick Fishburn 68-70-73—211
Jimmy Stanger 72-69-70—211
Jared Wolfe 73-68-70—211
Alex Prugh 71-71-69—211
Spencer Levin 71-69-72—212
Taylor Moore 72-69-71—212
Rodrigo Lee 68-70-74—212
Andres Gonzales 72-69-71—212
Eric Cole 69-72-71—212
Alex Schaake 73-69-70—212
Grant Hirschman 74-68-71—213
Byron Meth 72-67-75—214
Curtis Thompson 71-68-75—214
Will Cannon 74-67-73—214
Brian Richey 70-71-73—214
Shad Tuten 70-70-75—215
Daniel Sutton 70-71-74—215
Nicholas Thompson 66-70-79—215
Jaime Lopez Rivarola 70-68-78—216
Brett Drewitt 70-72-74—216
Trevor Sluman 68-74-74—216
D.H. Lee 71-71-74—216
Jordan Niebrugge 71-70-76—217
Robby Ormand 70-72-75—217
Danny Walker 70-72-75—217
Zach Cabra 70-71-78—219
Michael Arnaud 73-68-82—223

