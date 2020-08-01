Korn Ferry Tour-Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At The Club at Indian Creek
|Omaha, Neb.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Ryan Ruffels
|66-70-65—201
|Stephen Franken
|66-71-66—203
|Michael Miller
|70-66-68—204
|Rico Hoey
|69-67-68—204
|Cameron Young
|67-68-69—204
|Stuart Macdonald
|70-68-67—205
|David Lipsky
|70-66-69—205
|Tyson Alexander
|69-65-71—205
|Erik Barnes
|69-71-66—206
|Jonathan Randolph
|73-67-66—206
|Lee Hodges
|69-70-67—206
|Carl Yuan
|70-69-67—206
|Callum Tarren
|69-69-68—206
|Austin Smotherman
|68-69-69—206
|Brandon Crick
|67-70-69—206
|Whee Kim
|74-65-68—207
|Hayden Shieh
|71-65-71—207
|Nick Voke
|70-66-71—207
|Greyson Sigg
|66-69-72—207
|Ryan McCormick
|73-67-68—208
|Theo Humphrey
|70-70-68—208
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-70-67—208
|Tag Ridings
|68-71-69—208
|Dawie van der Walt
|69-69-70—208
|Dylan Wu
|71-66-71—208
|Nicholas Lindheim
|68-70-70—208
|Brent Grant
|68-72-69—209
|Steven Alker
|66-74-69—209
|Chad Ramey
|67-73-69—209
|Seth Reeves
|74-67-68—209
|Brandon Wu
|74-67-68—209
|Jonathan Hodge
|73-68-68—209
|Jamie Arnold
|70-71-68—209
|Ross Miller
|67-73-70—210
|Brett Stegmaier
|72-68-70—210
|Augusto Núñez
|71-69-70—210
|Sebastián Vázquez
|72-67-71—210
|Nick Hardy
|68-72-70—210
|Jake Knapp
|72-69-69—210
|Chase Koepka
|69-72-69—210
|Nicolas Echavarria
|70-69-72—211
|Broc Everett
|72-69-70—211
|Patrick Fishburn
|68-70-73—211
|Jimmy Stanger
|72-69-70—211
|Jared Wolfe
|73-68-70—211
|Alex Prugh
|71-71-69—211
|Spencer Levin
|71-69-72—212
|Taylor Moore
|72-69-71—212
|Rodrigo Lee
|68-70-74—212
|Andres Gonzales
|72-69-71—212
|Eric Cole
|69-72-71—212
|Alex Schaake
|73-69-70—212
|Grant Hirschman
|74-68-71—213
|Byron Meth
|72-67-75—214
|Curtis Thompson
|71-68-75—214
|Will Cannon
|74-67-73—214
|Brian Richey
|70-71-73—214
|Shad Tuten
|70-70-75—215
|Daniel Sutton
|70-71-74—215
|Nicholas Thompson
|66-70-79—215
|Jaime Lopez Rivarola
|70-68-78—216
|Brett Drewitt
|70-72-74—216
|Trevor Sluman
|68-74-74—216
|D.H. Lee
|71-71-74—216
|Jordan Niebrugge
|71-70-76—217
|Robby Ormand
|70-72-75—217
|Danny Walker
|70-72-75—217
|Zach Cabra
|70-71-78—219
|Michael Arnaud
|73-68-82—223
