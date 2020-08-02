Korn Ferry Tour-Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At The Club at Indian Creek
|Omaha, Neb.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Seth Reeves, $108,000
|74-67-68-64—273
|Tyson Alexander, $32,100
|69-65-71-69—274
|Taylor Pendrith, $32,100
|71-70-67-66—274
|Ryan Ruffels, $32,100
|66-70-65-73—274
|Nick Voke, $32,100
|70-66-71-67—274
|Carl Yuan, $32,100
|70-69-67-68—274
|Lee Hodges, $18,450
|69-70-67-69—275
|Greyson Sigg, $18,450
|66-69-72-68—275
|Rico Hoey, $15,900
|69-67-68-72—276
|Michael Miller, $15,900
|70-66-68-72—276
|Brandon Crick, $11,010
|67-70-69-71—277
|Stephen Franken, $11,010
|66-71-66-74—277
|Theo Humphrey, $11,010
|70-70-68-69—277
|Jonathan Randolph, $11,010
|73-67-66-71—277
|Tag Ridings, $11,010
|68-71-69-69—277
|Austin Smotherman, $11,010
|68-69-69-71—277
|Jimmy Stanger, $11,010
|72-69-70-66—277
|Sebastián Vázquez, $11,010
|72-67-71-67—277
|Cameron Young, $11,010
|67-68-69-73—277
|Erik Barnes, $7,300
|69-71-66-72—278
|Stuart Macdonald, $7,300
|70-68-67-73—278
|Dylan Wu, $7,300
|71-66-71-70—278
|Brent Grant, $5,512
|68-72-69-70—279
|Nick Hardy, $5,512
|68-72-70-69—279
|Whee Kim, $5,512
|74-65-68-72—279
|Nicholas Lindheim, $5,512
|68-70-70-71—279
|Callum Tarren, $5,512
|69-69-68-73—279
|Nicolas Echavarria, $4,284
|70-69-72-69—280
|David Lipsky, $4,284
|70-66-69-75—280
|Ross Miller, $4,284
|67-73-70-70—280
|Augusto Núñez, $4,284
|71-69-70-70—280
|Dawie van der Walt, $4,284
|69-69-70-72—280
|Jamie Arnold, $3,570
|70-71-68-72—281
|Jonathan Hodge, $3,570
|73-68-68-72—281
|Chase Koepka, $3,570
|69-72-69-71—281
|Taylor Moore, $3,570
|72-69-71-69—281
|Hayden Shieh, $3,570
|71-65-71-74—281
|Jared Wolfe, $3,570
|73-68-70-70—281
|Eric Cole, $3,030
|69-72-71-70—282
|Jake Knapp, $3,030
|72-69-69-72—282
|Ryan McCormick, $3,030
|73-67-68-74—282
|Byron Meth, $3,030
|72-67-75-68—282
|Chad Ramey, $3,030
|67-73-69-73—282
|Steven Alker, $2,696
|66-74-69-74—283
|Will Cannon, $2,696
|74-67-73-69—283
|Patrick Fishburn, $2,696
|68-70-73-72—283
|Spencer Levin, $2,696
|71-69-72-71—283
|Brian Richey, $2,696
|70-71-73-69—283
|Daniel Sutton, $2,696
|70-71-74-68—283
|Shad Tuten, $2,696
|70-70-75-68—283
|Brandon Wu, $2,696
|74-67-68-74—283
|Andres Gonzales, $2,550
|72-69-71-72—284
|Alex Prugh, $2,550
|71-71-69-73—284
|Broc Everett, $2,514
|72-69-70-74—285
|Grant Hirschman, $2,514
|74-68-71-72—285
|Brett Stegmaier, $2,514
|72-68-70-75—285
|Curtis Thompson, $2,514
|71-68-75-71—285
|Nicholas Thompson, $2,484
|66-70-79-71—286
|Alex Schaake
|73-69-70-74—286
|Rodrigo Lee, $2,466
|68-70-74-75—287
|Jaime Lopez Rivarola, $2,466
|70-68-78-71—287
|Jordan Niebrugge, $2,448
|71-70-76-72—289
|Zach Cabra, $2,430
|70-71-78-71—290
|Brett Drewitt, $2,430
|70-72-74-74—290
|Robby Ormand, $2,406
|70-72-75-75—292
|Trevor Sluman, $2,406
|68-74-74-76—292
|D.H. Lee, $2,388
|71-71-74-77—293
|Danny Walker, $2,376
|70-72-75-77—294
|Michael Arnaud, $2,364
|73-68-82-74—297
