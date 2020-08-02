Korn Ferry Tour-Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

Sunday At The Club at Indian Creek Omaha, Neb. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71 Final Round Seth Reeves, $108,000 74-67-68-64—273 Tyson Alexander, $32,100 69-65-71-69—274 Taylor Pendrith, $32,100 71-70-67-66—274 Ryan Ruffels, $32,100 66-70-65-73—274 Nick Voke, $32,100 70-66-71-67—274 Carl Yuan, $32,100 70-69-67-68—274 Lee Hodges, $18,450 69-70-67-69—275 Greyson Sigg, $18,450 66-69-72-68—275 Rico Hoey, $15,900 69-67-68-72—276 Michael Miller, $15,900 70-66-68-72—276 Brandon Crick, $11,010 67-70-69-71—277 Stephen Franken, $11,010 66-71-66-74—277 Theo Humphrey, $11,010 70-70-68-69—277 Jonathan Randolph, $11,010 73-67-66-71—277 Tag Ridings, $11,010 68-71-69-69—277 Austin Smotherman, $11,010 68-69-69-71—277 Jimmy Stanger, $11,010 72-69-70-66—277 Sebastián Vázquez, $11,010 72-67-71-67—277 Cameron Young, $11,010 67-68-69-73—277 Erik Barnes, $7,300 69-71-66-72—278 Stuart Macdonald, $7,300 70-68-67-73—278 Dylan Wu, $7,300 71-66-71-70—278 Brent Grant, $5,512 68-72-69-70—279 Nick Hardy, $5,512 68-72-70-69—279 Whee Kim, $5,512 74-65-68-72—279 Nicholas Lindheim, $5,512 68-70-70-71—279 Callum Tarren, $5,512 69-69-68-73—279 Nicolas Echavarria, $4,284 70-69-72-69—280 David Lipsky, $4,284 70-66-69-75—280 Ross Miller, $4,284 67-73-70-70—280 Augusto Núñez, $4,284 71-69-70-70—280 Dawie van der Walt, $4,284 69-69-70-72—280 Jamie Arnold, $3,570 70-71-68-72—281 Jonathan Hodge, $3,570 73-68-68-72—281 Chase Koepka, $3,570 69-72-69-71—281 Taylor Moore, $3,570 72-69-71-69—281 Hayden Shieh, $3,570 71-65-71-74—281 Jared Wolfe, $3,570 73-68-70-70—281 Eric Cole, $3,030 69-72-71-70—282 Jake Knapp, $3,030 72-69-69-72—282 Ryan McCormick, $3,030 73-67-68-74—282 Byron Meth, $3,030 72-67-75-68—282 Chad Ramey, $3,030 67-73-69-73—282 Steven Alker, $2,696 66-74-69-74—283 Will Cannon, $2,696 74-67-73-69—283 Patrick Fishburn, $2,696 68-70-73-72—283 Spencer Levin, $2,696 71-69-72-71—283 Brian Richey, $2,696 70-71-73-69—283 Daniel Sutton, $2,696 70-71-74-68—283 Shad Tuten, $2,696 70-70-75-68—283 Brandon Wu, $2,696 74-67-68-74—283 Andres Gonzales, $2,550 72-69-71-72—284 Alex Prugh, $2,550 71-71-69-73—284 Broc Everett, $2,514 72-69-70-74—285 Grant Hirschman, $2,514 74-68-71-72—285 Brett Stegmaier, $2,514 72-68-70-75—285 Curtis Thompson, $2,514 71-68-75-71—285 Nicholas Thompson, $2,484 66-70-79-71—286 Alex Schaake 73-69-70-74—286 Rodrigo Lee, $2,466 68-70-74-75—287 Jaime Lopez Rivarola, $2,466 70-68-78-71—287 Jordan Niebrugge, $2,448 71-70-76-72—289 Zach Cabra, $2,430 70-71-78-71—290 Brett Drewitt, $2,430 70-72-74-74—290 Robby Ormand, $2,406 70-72-75-75—292 Trevor Sluman, $2,406 68-74-74-76—292 D.H. Lee, $2,388 71-71-74-77—293 Danny Walker, $2,376 70-72-75-77—294 Michael Arnaud, $2,364 73-68-82-74—297

