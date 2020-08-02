Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour-Pinnacle Bank Championship Scores

Sunday
At The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,581; Par: 71
Final Round
Seth Reeves, $108,000 74-67-68-64—273
Tyson Alexander, $32,100 69-65-71-69—274
Taylor Pendrith, $32,100 71-70-67-66—274
Ryan Ruffels, $32,100 66-70-65-73—274
Nick Voke, $32,100 70-66-71-67—274
Carl Yuan, $32,100 70-69-67-68—274
Lee Hodges, $18,450 69-70-67-69—275
Greyson Sigg, $18,450 66-69-72-68—275
Rico Hoey, $15,900 69-67-68-72—276
Michael Miller, $15,900 70-66-68-72—276
Brandon Crick, $11,010 67-70-69-71—277
Stephen Franken, $11,010 66-71-66-74—277
Theo Humphrey, $11,010 70-70-68-69—277
Jonathan Randolph, $11,010 73-67-66-71—277
Tag Ridings, $11,010 68-71-69-69—277
Austin Smotherman, $11,010 68-69-69-71—277
Jimmy Stanger, $11,010 72-69-70-66—277
Sebastián Vázquez, $11,010 72-67-71-67—277
Cameron Young, $11,010 67-68-69-73—277
Erik Barnes, $7,300 69-71-66-72—278
Stuart Macdonald, $7,300 70-68-67-73—278
Dylan Wu, $7,300 71-66-71-70—278
Brent Grant, $5,512 68-72-69-70—279
Nick Hardy, $5,512 68-72-70-69—279
Whee Kim, $5,512 74-65-68-72—279
Nicholas Lindheim, $5,512 68-70-70-71—279
Callum Tarren, $5,512 69-69-68-73—279
Nicolas Echavarria, $4,284 70-69-72-69—280
David Lipsky, $4,284 70-66-69-75—280
Ross Miller, $4,284 67-73-70-70—280
Augusto Núñez, $4,284 71-69-70-70—280
Dawie van der Walt, $4,284 69-69-70-72—280
Jamie Arnold, $3,570 70-71-68-72—281
Jonathan Hodge, $3,570 73-68-68-72—281
Chase Koepka, $3,570 69-72-69-71—281
Taylor Moore, $3,570 72-69-71-69—281
Hayden Shieh, $3,570 71-65-71-74—281
Jared Wolfe, $3,570 73-68-70-70—281
Eric Cole, $3,030 69-72-71-70—282
Jake Knapp, $3,030 72-69-69-72—282
Ryan McCormick, $3,030 73-67-68-74—282
Byron Meth, $3,030 72-67-75-68—282
Chad Ramey, $3,030 67-73-69-73—282
Steven Alker, $2,696 66-74-69-74—283
Will Cannon, $2,696 74-67-73-69—283
Patrick Fishburn, $2,696 68-70-73-72—283
Spencer Levin, $2,696 71-69-72-71—283
Brian Richey, $2,696 70-71-73-69—283
Daniel Sutton, $2,696 70-71-74-68—283
Shad Tuten, $2,696 70-70-75-68—283
Brandon Wu, $2,696 74-67-68-74—283
Andres Gonzales, $2,550 72-69-71-72—284
Alex Prugh, $2,550 71-71-69-73—284
Broc Everett, $2,514 72-69-70-74—285
Grant Hirschman, $2,514 74-68-71-72—285
Brett Stegmaier, $2,514 72-68-70-75—285
Curtis Thompson, $2,514 71-68-75-71—285
Nicholas Thompson, $2,484 66-70-79-71—286
Alex Schaake 73-69-70-74—286
Rodrigo Lee, $2,466 68-70-74-75—287
Jaime Lopez Rivarola, $2,466 70-68-78-71—287
Jordan Niebrugge, $2,448 71-70-76-72—289
Zach Cabra, $2,430 70-71-78-71—290
Brett Drewitt, $2,430 70-72-74-74—290
Robby Ormand, $2,406 70-72-75-75—292
Trevor Sluman, $2,406 68-74-74-76—292
D.H. Lee, $2,388 71-71-74-77—293
Danny Walker, $2,376 70-72-75-77—294
Michael Arnaud, $2,364 73-68-82-74—297

