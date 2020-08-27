Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5

August 27, 2020 12:10 am
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 12 12 10 Totals 26 5 7 5
Trout cf 4 2 1 0 Straw cf 4 0 1 1
La Stella 1b 3 2 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
Fletcher 3b 5 2 3 2 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 Tucker lf 3 1 2 1
Goodwin lf 2 1 1 3 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
Adell rf 4 0 1 1 Reddick rf 2 0 0 1
Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 Toro 3b 3 1 1 1
Rengifo 2b 3 2 1 1 Garneau c 2 2 1 1
Los Angeles 400 112 4 12
Houston 000 040 1 5

E_Reddick (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 2. 2B_Adell (2), Bemboom (1), Ohtani (5). 3B_Tucker (5). HR_Rengifo (1), Toro (3), Garneau (1). SB_La Stella (1), Ohtani (3). SF_Goodwin (1), Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Teheran 4 2-3 4 3 3 0 3
Peña W,2-0 1 2 1 1 1 1
Buttrey 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Bielak L,3-2 2-3 3 4 3 3 0
Sneed 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Raley 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
De Jong 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Taylor 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Biagini 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Castellanos 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Peña pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Peña, Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:24.

