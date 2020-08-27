Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5

August 27, 2020 12:10 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 12 12 10 10 7
Trout cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .255
La Stella 1b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .273
Fletcher 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .321
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 1 1 .183
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Goodwin lf 2 1 1 3 2 1 .253
Adell rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .186
Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .200
Rengifo 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .157
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 5 7 5 1 4
Straw cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .296
Tucker lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .262
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Reddick rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .275
Toro 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .143
Garneau c 2 2 1 1 1 0 .176
Los Angeles 400 112 4_12 12 0
Houston 000 040 1_5 7 1

E_Reddick (2). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 2. 2B_Adell (2), Bemboom (1), Ohtani (5). 3B_Tucker (5). HR_Rengifo (1), off Raley; Toro (3), off Teheran; Garneau (1), off Buttrey. RBIs_Goodwin 3 (17), Adell (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (14), Fletcher 2 (13), Ohtani 2 (16), Tucker (23), Reddick (11), Toro (7), Straw (7), Garneau (3). SB_La Stella (1), Ohtani (3). SF_Goodwin, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rengifo, Bemboom, Adell 2); Houston 0. RISP_Los Angeles 7 for 16; Houston 1 for 2.

LIDP_Tucker.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, La Stella, Rengifo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 4 2-3 4 3 3 0 3 69 9.17
Peña W,2-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 33 2.30
Buttrey 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.07
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bielak L,3-2 2-3 3 4 3 3 0 35 5.40
Sneed 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.86
Raley 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 6.14
Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 28 0.69
De Jong 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 27.00
Taylor 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 18 1.29
Biagini 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 35 20.77
Castellanos 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Sneed 2-0, Raley 1-0, De Jong 1-0, Taylor 2-2, Biagini 3-0, Castellanos 1-0. WP_Peña, Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:24.

