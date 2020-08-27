L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|12
|12
|10
|10
|7
|
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|La Stella 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.273
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.183
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Goodwin lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.253
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.186
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.157
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|5
|7
|5
|1
|4
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Garneau c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Los Angeles
|400
|112
|4_12
|12
|0
|Houston
|000
|040
|1_5
|7
|1
E_Reddick (2). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 2. 2B_Adell (2), Bemboom (1), Ohtani (5). 3B_Tucker (5). HR_Rengifo (1), off Raley; Toro (3), off Teheran; Garneau (1), off Buttrey. RBIs_Goodwin 3 (17), Adell (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (14), Fletcher 2 (13), Ohtani 2 (16), Tucker (23), Reddick (11), Toro (7), Straw (7), Garneau (3). SB_La Stella (1), Ohtani (3). SF_Goodwin, Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rengifo, Bemboom, Adell 2); Houston 0. RISP_Los Angeles 7 for 16; Houston 1 for 2.
LIDP_Tucker.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, La Stella, Rengifo).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|69
|9.17
|Peña W,2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|2.30
|Buttrey
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.07
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak L,3-2
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|35
|5.40
|Sneed
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.86
|Raley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|6.14
|Scrubb
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|0.69
|De Jong
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|27.00
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.29
|Biagini
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|35
|20.77
|Castellanos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Sneed 2-0, Raley 1-0, De Jong 1-0, Taylor 2-2, Biagini 3-0, Castellanos 1-0. WP_Peña, Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:24.
