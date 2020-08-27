L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 12 12 10 10 7 Trout cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .255 La Stella 1b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .273 Fletcher 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .321 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 1 1 .183 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Goodwin lf 2 1 1 3 2 1 .253 Adell rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .186 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .200 Rengifo 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .157

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 5 7 5 1 4 Straw cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .218 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Tucker lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .262 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Reddick rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .275 Toro 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .143 Garneau c 2 2 1 1 1 0 .176

Los Angeles 400 112 4_12 12 0 Houston 000 040 1_5 7 1

E_Reddick (2). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 2. 2B_Adell (2), Bemboom (1), Ohtani (5). 3B_Tucker (5). HR_Rengifo (1), off Raley; Toro (3), off Teheran; Garneau (1), off Buttrey. RBIs_Goodwin 3 (17), Adell (1), Rengifo (1), La Stella (14), Fletcher 2 (13), Ohtani 2 (16), Tucker (23), Reddick (11), Toro (7), Straw (7), Garneau (3). SB_La Stella (1), Ohtani (3). SF_Goodwin, Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rengifo, Bemboom, Adell 2); Houston 0. RISP_Los Angeles 7 for 16; Houston 1 for 2.

LIDP_Tucker.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, La Stella, Rengifo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 4 2-3 4 3 3 0 3 69 9.17 Peña W,2-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 33 2.30 Buttrey 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.07

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bielak L,3-2 2-3 3 4 3 3 0 35 5.40 Sneed 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 3.86 Raley 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 6.14 Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 28 0.69 De Jong 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 27.00 Taylor 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 18 1.29 Biagini 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 35 20.77 Castellanos 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Sneed 2-0, Raley 1-0, De Jong 1-0, Taylor 2-2, Biagini 3-0, Castellanos 1-0. WP_Peña, Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:24.

