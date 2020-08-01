Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

August 1, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 4 11 4 Totals 36 5 9 5
Springer cf 4 1 2 3 Fletcher ss 3 0 1 1
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 Goodwin cf 5 0 1 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 Hermosillo lf 1 0 0 1
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 2 2 1 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0
Toro dh 5 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 1 1
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 Walsh pr 0 0 0 0
Brantley ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0
Stubbs c 1 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 2 2 0
Straw pr 0 1 0 0 Thaiss 1b 4 2 1 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 103 0 4
Los Angeles 000 002 011 1 5

E_Fletcher (1), Rendon (2). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Reddick (3), Castro (2). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Reddick (1), Springer (2). SB_Straw (3). SF_Fletcher (2), Hermosillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 5 2-3 3 2 2 0 4
Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Pressly 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Bailey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna H,1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Sneed BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
N.Rodriguez L,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Canning 6 6 1 1 2 5
Peña H,1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Robles BS,1-2 1 4 3 3 0 1
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Buchter W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Canning pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Sneed, Canning.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:58.

