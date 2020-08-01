Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

August 1, 2020
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 4 11 4 4 11
Springer cf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .172
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .188
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .188
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .300
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .323
Reddick rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .241
Toro dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Brantley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .393
Stubbs c 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Straw pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 2 9
Fletcher ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .394
Goodwin cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .400
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .188
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Hermosillo lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .143
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273
Castro c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .211
Walsh pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Ward rf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .250
Thaiss 1b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .167
Houston 000 000 103 0_4 11 0
Los Angeles 000 002 011 1_5 9 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.

1-ran for Stubbs in the 9th. 2-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Fletcher (1), Rendon (2). LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Reddick (3), Castro (2). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Reddick (1), off Robles; Springer (2), off Robles. RBIs_Springer 3 (6), Reddick (3), Fletcher (5), Goodwin (8), Rendon (4), Castro (2), Hermosillo (1). SB_Straw (3). SF_Fletcher, Hermosillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Gurriel, Altuve, Correa, Toro); Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Hermosillo, Thaiss). RISP_Houston 2 for 12; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Thaiss).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 5 2-3 3 2 2 0 4 83 5.00
Taylor 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Pressly 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 13.50
Bailey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Osuna H,1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.08
Sneed BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.80
N.Rodriguez L,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 11 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning 6 6 1 1 2 5 86 3.38
Peña H,1 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 0.00
Robles BS,1-2 1 4 3 3 0 1 24 22.09
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.08
Buchter W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Bailey 2-0, Sneed 1-1, Peña 1-1, Buchter 2-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Tucker), off N.Rodriguez (Rendon). WP_Sneed, Canning.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:58.

