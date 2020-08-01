L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|4
|11
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.172
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.323
|Reddick rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Toro dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Brantley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.393
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Straw pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|9
|
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.394
|Goodwin cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.188
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Hermosillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Walsh pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Houston
|000
|000
|103
|0_4
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|011
|1_5
|9
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 7th.
1-ran for Stubbs in the 9th. 2-ran for Castro in the 9th.
E_Fletcher (1), Rendon (2). LOB_Houston 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Reddick (3), Castro (2). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Reddick (1), off Robles; Springer (2), off Robles. RBIs_Springer 3 (6), Reddick (3), Fletcher (5), Goodwin (8), Rendon (4), Castro (2), Hermosillo (1). SB_Straw (3). SF_Fletcher, Hermosillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Gurriel, Altuve, Correa, Toro); Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Hermosillo, Thaiss). RISP_Houston 2 for 12; Los Angeles 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Thaiss).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|83
|5.00
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Pressly
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|13.50
|Bailey
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Osuna H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.08
|Sneed BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
|N.Rodriguez L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|3.38
|Peña H,1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.00
|Robles BS,1-2
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|22.09
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.08
|Buchter W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Bailey 2-0, Sneed 1-1, Peña 1-1, Buchter 2-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Tucker), off N.Rodriguez (Rendon). WP_Sneed, Canning.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:58.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.