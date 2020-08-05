Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

August 5, 2020 1:19 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 32 3 6 3
Fletcher ss 4 1 1 2 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Lopes dh 3 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 1 1 0
Goodwin lf 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 Nola c 3 0 2 2
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Adell rf 4 0 1 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0
Castro c 4 0 1 0 Moore rf 4 1 2 1
Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 300 000 200 5
Seattle 000 001 110 3

DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Moore (3), Lewis (1). 3B_Nola (1). HR_Trout (2), Pujols (3), Fletcher (1), Moore (2). SB_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney W,1-0 5 2-3 3 1 1 4 3
Middleton H,2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Milner H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Peña H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Buttrey S,1-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Dunn L,0-1 4 3 3 3 4 4
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson 1 2 2 2 0 0
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:55.

