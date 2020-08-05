L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|4
|7
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.357
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.156
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|7
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Lopes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Nola c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Moore rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|200_5
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|110_3
|6
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Moore (3), Lewis (1). 3B_Nola (1). HR_Trout (2), off Dunn; Pujols (3), off Dunn; Fletcher (1), off Swanson; Moore (2), off Middleton. RBIs_Trout (5), Pujols 2 (7), Fletcher 2 (7), Nola 2 (2), Moore (4). SB_Goodwin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Castro); Seattle 2 (Lewis, White). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Crawford, Seager. LIDP_Lopes.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols); Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, Moore).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|87
|2.35
|Middleton H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.23
|Milner H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.00
|Peña H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.42
|Buttrey S,1-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.68
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn L,0-1
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|76
|6.43
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Gerber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Swanson
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Buttrey 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:55.
