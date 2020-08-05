L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 6 5 4 7 Fletcher ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .357 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .296 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Goodwin lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .303 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .156 La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Adell rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .211

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 4 7 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Lopes dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Lewis cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .375 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .317 Nola c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .269 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .114 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Moore rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150

Los Angeles 300 000 200_5 6 0 Seattle 000 001 110_3 6 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Moore (3), Lewis (1). 3B_Nola (1). HR_Trout (2), off Dunn; Pujols (3), off Dunn; Fletcher (1), off Swanson; Moore (2), off Middleton. RBIs_Trout (5), Pujols 2 (7), Fletcher 2 (7), Nola 2 (2), Moore (4). SB_Goodwin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Castro); Seattle 2 (Lewis, White). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Crawford, Seager. LIDP_Lopes.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols); Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, Moore).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney W,1-0 5 2-3 3 1 1 4 3 87 2.35 Middleton H,2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 16 6.23 Milner H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.00 Peña H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 1.42 Buttrey S,1-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.68

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn L,0-1 4 3 3 3 4 4 76 6.43 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45 Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Swanson 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 9.00 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Buttrey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:55.

