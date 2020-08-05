Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

August 5, 2020 1:19 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 6 5 4 7
Fletcher ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .357
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .296
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Goodwin lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .303
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .156
La Stella dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Adell rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .211
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 7
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Lopes dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Lewis cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .317
Nola c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .269
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .114
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Moore rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Los Angeles 300 000 200_5 6 0
Seattle 000 001 110_3 6 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Moore (3), Lewis (1). 3B_Nola (1). HR_Trout (2), off Dunn; Pujols (3), off Dunn; Fletcher (1), off Swanson; Moore (2), off Middleton. RBIs_Trout (5), Pujols 2 (7), Fletcher 2 (7), Nola 2 (2), Moore (4). SB_Goodwin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Castro); Seattle 2 (Lewis, White). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Seattle 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Crawford, Seager. LIDP_Lopes.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pujols); Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, Moore).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney W,1-0 5 2-3 3 1 1 4 3 87 2.35
Middleton H,2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 16 6.23
Milner H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.00
Peña H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 1.42
Buttrey S,1-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.68
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn L,0-1 4 3 3 3 4 4 76 6.43
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45
Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Swanson 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 9.00
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Buttrey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:55.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold