L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|La Stella 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|010
|300
|020
|—
|6
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Rengifo (2), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), La Stella (3), Long Jr. (3). HR_Ohtani (3), Stassi (4), Vogelbach (1). SB_Moore (3). SF_Stassi (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy W,2-1
|9
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker L,1-2
|3
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Gerber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_Bundy (Moore), Walker (Upton), Gerber (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.