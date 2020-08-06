L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Los Angeles Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 31 1 4 1 Fletcher ss 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 5 1 1 0 Moore rf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 2 1 1 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1 La Stella 1b 4 1 2 1 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 3 Smith cf 3 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Hudson c 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 010 300 020 — 6 Seattle 000 100 000 — 1

E_Rengifo (2), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), La Stella (3), Long Jr. (3). HR_Ohtani (3), Stassi (4), Vogelbach (1). SB_Moore (3). SF_Stassi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bundy W,2-1 9 4 1 1 0 10

Seattle Walker L,1-2 3 2-3 3 4 4 3 3 Gerber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1 Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cortes Jr. 2 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_Bundy (Moore), Walker (Upton), Gerber (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_2:23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.