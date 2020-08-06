Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

August 6, 2020 6:56 pm
 
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 31 1 4 1
Fletcher ss 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 5 1 1 0 Moore rf 3 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 3 2 1 1 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1
La Stella 1b 4 1 2 1 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 1 1 3 Smith cf 3 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Hudson c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 300 020 6
Seattle 000 100 000 1

E_Rengifo (2), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), La Stella (3), Long Jr. (3). HR_Ohtani (3), Stassi (4), Vogelbach (1). SB_Moore (3). SF_Stassi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy W,2-1 9 4 1 1 0 10
Seattle
Walker L,1-2 3 2-3 3 4 4 3 3
Gerber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cortes Jr. 2 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_Bundy (Moore), Walker (Upton), Gerber (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:23.

