L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|3
|7
|
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.133
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|La Stella 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.116
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.333
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|10
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Los Angeles
|010
|300
|020_6
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|1
E_Rengifo (2), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), La Stella (3), Long Jr. (3). HR_Ohtani (3), off Walker; Stassi (4), off Cortes Jr.; Vogelbach (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Ohtani (8), La Stella (1), Upton (5), Stassi 3 (9), Vogelbach (2). SB_Moore (3). SF_Stassi.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Ohtani); Seattle 3 (Vogelbach, Gordon, Moore). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_White.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy W,2-1
|9
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|107
|2.08
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker L,1-2
|3
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|69
|5.79
|Gerber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Altavilla
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.40
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Gerber 3-0. HBP_Bundy (Moore), Walker (Upton), Gerber (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.