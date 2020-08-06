L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 3 7 Fletcher ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Trout cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .133 Ohtani dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .167 La Stella 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Upton lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .116 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Stassi c 3 1 1 3 0 1 .333 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .160

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 0 10 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Moore rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .333 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .125 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Smith cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091

Los Angeles 010 300 020_6 7 1 Seattle 000 100 000_1 4 1

E_Rengifo (2), Smith (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), La Stella (3), Long Jr. (3). HR_Ohtani (3), off Walker; Stassi (4), off Cortes Jr.; Vogelbach (1), off Bundy. RBIs_Ohtani (8), La Stella (1), Upton (5), Stassi 3 (9), Vogelbach (2). SB_Moore (3). SF_Stassi.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Ohtani); Seattle 3 (Vogelbach, Gordon, Moore). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_White.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy W,2-1 9 4 1 1 0 10 107 2.08

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker L,1-2 3 2-3 3 4 4 3 3 69 5.79 Gerber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.00 Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 5.40 Cortes Jr. 2 2 2 2 0 2 28 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Gerber 3-0. HBP_Bundy (Moore), Walker (Upton), Gerber (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:23.

