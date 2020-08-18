Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

August 18, 2020 1:07 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 35 7 12 7
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 2 2 Fletcher ss 4 2 2 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 1 La Stella 2b 4 2 2 3
Duggar lf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 1
Solano 2b 3 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 3 1
Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 Pujols 1b 4 0 2 2
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Adell rf 4 0 0 0
Pab.Sandoval dh 4 1 1 0 Upton dh 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Dubón cf 4 2 2 0 Goodwin lf 4 1 2 0
Tromp c 3 0 0 1
San Francisco 200 013 000 6
Los Angeles 002 030 002 7

DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (6), Goodwin (4), Rendon (2), Pujols (1). 3B_Longoria (1). HR_Belt (2), Trout (9), La Stella (1). SB_Dubón (1). SF_Tromp (1), La Stella (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
T.Anderson 5 8 5 5 1 8
García H,0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rogers H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Watson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott L,1-1 BS,4-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Los Angeles
Canning 4 2-3 6 3 3 0 2
Milner 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Ramirez BS,0-0 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Mayers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Peña 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey W,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Canning (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:12.

